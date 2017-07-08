Latest News
  • MOM actor Sridevi visits temple, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez promote their film, A Gentleman

Updated on July 8, 2017 9:26 pm
    Bollywood actor Sridevi whose film MOM was released recently was spotted going to the temple. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez were also spotted promoting their upcoming film, A Gentleman. The two have already stunned us with their sizzling chemistry and we can't wait to see what they are upto in the movie (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    With each passing day, Sridevi proves that age is just a number. She looked graceful in her traditional avatar. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Later she was also spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez had a gala time promoting their film, A Gentleman. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Bollywood's yesteryear superstar Dharmendra was also spotted in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Sidharth Malhotra also had a hearty time with Anil Kapoor who is awaiting the release of his next film Mubarakan alongside Arjun Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Oh look, we spotted Da Mirza too, and she looked as pretty as ever. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

