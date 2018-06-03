2 / 7

Ethan Hunt and August Walker (Cavill's character) view the world differently. They see each other as a threat. Walker thinks Hunt's methods are dangerous and the world will be better off without him. Walker is tasked to kill Ethan should he go rogue again. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Cavill described his character as CIA's "weapon of last resort". “He is a blunt force trauma type attack," he said. "He kills everyone in the room and there are no questions or answers, there are no witnesses, there are no questions asked, and the job is done.”