Misha turns one: A look at Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput daughter’s journey from the time she said hello to the world

August 26 -- a day when actor Shahid Kapoor was on cloud nine as he welcomed his first child, a baby girl into the world. The actor's wife Mira Rajput delivered Misha last year on this day and since then, the couple's world revolves around their little munchkin who keeps them on their toes. Though Shahid remains occupied with work, the actor doesn't fail to make enough time for his daughter and be a part of her every first. From the day the Padmavati actor revealed the first photo of his cuddle baby, paparazzi seems to be more interested in her than in the actor or his wife.

As Misha Kapoor turns one today, we try to compile all her overly adorable clicks. Shahid was a little apprehensive about revealing the face of his little one before she turned six months old. But after that, the actor didn't shy away from sharing the photos of Misha on his social media accounts. He made his fans a part of Misha's growing up days.

When Shahid shared a photo of Misha enjoying some pool time with him, we could not get over her cuteness and her beautiful eyes. It is this picture which gave Shahid's fans a hint of Misha's nickname - Missy.

After looking at her many photos, one thing is sure that Misha is one of the most camera-friendly kid of her age. We wonder if the little one will learn to speak 'paparazzi' much before she says 'papa'.

This is when little Misha celebrated World Dance Day with daddy Shahid who is known for his ace dancing skills.

In his several interviews, Shahid has shared his experience of being a father. He once said that he has become like a puppy who always jumps around and does stupid things to catch Misha's attention.

While mommy Mira is busy handling her little one and protecting her from tripping, Misha knows exactly where the camera is. With a thumb in her mouth, the Misha looks in no hurry and unlike her mother, is all happy to pose for the shutterbugs.

From accompanying her parents to their lunch and dinner dates to travelling with them to shoot locations, Shahid's baby daughter has never kept the world away from giving her regular glances.

We are all hearts for Misha’s beautiful eyes and her sunshine smile.

Being a doting dad that Shahid is, he once said about Misha, "I hope she grows up to doing what she enjoys the most. Whatever she wants to do, I wish to stand by her and support her in every endeavour, and give her all the love I can, while I will expect her to work really hard to achieve what she wants in life.”

Shahid Kapoor and daughter Misha enjoy some family time.

Baby Misha is being pampered on her birthday vacation by daddy Shahid and mommy Mira. Her several clicks from the family vacay are making us eagerly wait for this family to return and give us some more cute moments.

Everytime daddy Shahid Kapoor shares a picture with Misha, his many followers on social media go bonkers and cannot help but just keep looking at her in awe.

Every time Misha has stepped out with mommy Mira she caught all the attention of the paparazzi.