Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have taken the wedding vows, and the adorable pictures of the couple has taken the social media by the storm. Numbers of fan pages and close friends of the couple, who were present during the ceremony, have shared the photos and videos of Milind and Ankita's wedding. Despite receiving some internet backlash for dating a much younger woman, Milind has never been bothered about the trolls. In fact, he has frequently shared pictures of himself with Konwar. Scroll down to see the lovely pictures of the duo.