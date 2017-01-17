ON MGR’s birthday, rare pics of MG Ramachandran with Jayalalithaa, Muhammad Ali and others

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday on Tuesday to mark the 100th birthday celebrations of MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, who is also the founder of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). MGR is famously known by two titles, Makkal Thilakam (foremost among the people), and Puratchi Thalaivar (revolutionary leader). While the former was given due to his onscreen roles in the Tamil film industry, the latter he earned for his political achievements. He first joined the politics by becoming a member of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) under the leadership of CN Annadurai before he floated his own political party, AIADMK.

MGR was born in 1917 in Kandy, Sri Lanka to a Malayali family. His father Maruthur Gopala Menon returned to his ancestral village Vadavannur, in the Palakkad district, after his retirement as the magistrate of Kandy. MGR joined a drama troupe to help his family financially and made his film debut in a minor role with 1936 film Sathi Leelavathi. After appearing in supporting roles in a series of movies, he debuted as a hero with 1942 film Tamizhariyum Perumal, which had 22 songs, and he never looked back. He dominated the Tamil film industry for about three decades.

During his struggling days as an actor, MGR has endured poverty and starvation. And he played characters in films, which instantly clicked with real life have-nots and made him the leader of the masses.

MGR felicitated boxing legend Muhammad Ali during when the latter visited India in January 1980. Muhammad Ali enthralled the crowd at the Nehru Stadium by trading shots with former weight champion Jimmy Ellis.

MGR had shared a good relationship with top leading actors of other languages of his times. A rare pic of MGR hugging NT Rama Rao at a film event. Acting legends Sivaji Ganesan and Gemini Ganeshan can also be seen. Image credit: Gulte.com

A rare pic of MGR with thespian Sivaji Ganesan and Kannada silver screen icon Dr Rajkumar.

MGR with superstar Rajinikanth

MGR with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan

MGR with late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at a recording studio.