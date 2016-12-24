Merry Christmas! Bollywood celebs in a merry mood as they celebrate X-Mas

Festive time is here and Bollywood stars are in their party shoes to celebrate it. With just a day to go for Christmas, our favourite Bollywood celebs gave us a sneak peek into their X-Mas party plans as they share snapshots capturing the festive spirit. While Christmas has already become merrier for Dangal star Aamir Khan with the success of his recent release, the Jolly LLB 2 star Akshay Kumar is hopeful of a successful year ahead as Jolly LLB 2 releases early next year. He wished his fans and friends a Jolly Christmas by sharing a picture on his Twitter account. Akshay wrote, "Kal Christmas Hai Doston!!! Wish you a Jolly Christmas... have a great day!!"

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is headed to London to celebrate Christmas with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan Raj. And, believe us she looks more excited to celebrate the festival than her five-year-old son Viaan. She also is setting some tough sibling goals as she was snapped with her sister Shamita Shetty as she celebrated the merry festival. She shared her pictures with Shamita and a Santa Claus by her side on her Instagram account. She even shopped for Christmas tree and gifts at the Winter Wonderland. "Christmas spirit in London, shopping for the Tree No place I'd be for Christmas," she captioned the picture.

Jacqueline Fernandez made Christmas joyous for a few kids as she played Santa for them. She shared her happiness of bringing a smile on the faces of an NGO's kids and posted a video on her Instagram account wherein she is seen dancing with the kids on her peppy number 'Chittiyan Kalaiyaan'. Reports suggest that the actor will be flying to Sri Lanka for a family reunion on Christmas.

Away from the big screen, public events and shows, Priyanka Chopra is back in the country to be with her family and friends on Christmas and New Year. The desi girl of Bollywood is in no mood to work. She had a gala time with her friends Manish Malhotra and Sophie Choudry.

Varun Dhawan has flown to London to ring in Christmas. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor posted a picture on his Instagram account with a huge Christmas tree in the backdrop. Varun looked much relaxed and captioned the picture, "A tree and a Christmas traveller".

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata is in Dubai with her son Shahraan Dutt to make the most of the Christmas weekend. She too shared a picture of herself and her son Shahraan on her Instagram account. The mommy and the son are enjoying the warmth of the festival.

Sussanne Khan celebrated Christmas in full form with her family and friends. She shared some pictures from her pre-Christmas party on Thursday. In one of the pictures, Ekta Kapoor is also posing with the host of the party Sussanne.

Actor Ileana D'Cruz who will soon share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in Mubarakan also shared a beautiful picture of hers with a Christmas tree. "It's the most wonderful time of the year ❤," she wrote.