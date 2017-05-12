Meri Pyaari Bindu: Kangana Ranaut, Sonakshi Sinha’s verdict on Parineeti Chopra, Ayushman Khurrana film
Before audience watches Meri Pyaari Bindu and gives its decision on the fate of Parineeti Chopra and Ayushman Khurrana film, Bollywood's select few got to watch a special screening of the film. So, will it sink or will it fly? Well, Bollywood has had its say and they believe the music-driven film is the "sweetest film". Kangana Ranaut, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur were among those who attended the special screening.
Taking to Twitter after watching the film, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Post 'Bindu' shenanigans! Missed u @ParineetiChopra the ditcher!!! Good luck to @ayushmannk, Pari and team! Sweetest film pls to watch!!!" She also shared a picture with the gang from which Parineeti was missing. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Kangana Ranaut made one of her rare appearances at a Bollywood screening when she came to watch Meri Pyaari Bindu. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Sidharth Malhotra watched Meri Pyaari Bindu minus Alia Bhatt. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha arrived at Meri Pyaari Bindu screening together. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Ayushmann Khurrana was there for the screening of Meri Pyaari Bindu but Parineeti Chopra -- Bindu of the film -- was missing. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)