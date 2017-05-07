Meri Pyaari Bindu: Before their film releases, Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana are setting the stage on fire

With Meri Pyaari Bindu's five chapters (trailers) and songs including "Ye Jawaani Teri" and "Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin", Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra are definitely giving us the retro vibes with a modern touch of love. The two actors who were promoting their film at an event in Mumbai looked adorable. They had put on their dancing shoes and grooved on the power-packed tracks. The film is Ayushmann and Parineeti's first release this year and the two have also been paired for the first time. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her return with Meri Pyaari Bindu opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The last time she played a lead role was in 2014 film Kill Dil with Ranveer Singh. In 2016, she was seen in the song "Jaaneman Aah" in John Abraham and Varun Dhawan's film Dishoom. Parineeti is also turning singer with Meri Pyaari Bindu. She has lent her voice for the song "Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin". The actor recently posted a video on Twitter where she apologised to her fans for not being able to perform since she was suffering from a throat infection. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Ayushmann Khurrana was seen wearing a dhoti in a Bengali style at the event. He grooved to the beats with Parineeti Chopra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

The pair looked adorable as they joked and chatted with one another. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

While Parineeti Chopra plays an aspiring singer in Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a Bengali writer. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )