Bollywood's powerhouses of talent Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have joined hands for the quirky comedy Mental Hai Kya. The title of the film only gives out a lot about the characters played by Rajkummar and Kangana. "Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out sanity is overrated," producer of the film Ekta Kapoor said in a statement. Directed by National Award winning director Prakash Kovelamudi and written by Ra.One, Size Zero and Kedarnath fame Kanika Dhillon, the film is yet to be shot but the makers have already started promoting it extensively. Living up to the promise of ‘Go Mental’ this week, the makers released ten unusual posters of the film over a period of five days.