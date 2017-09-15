Meet Ragini MMS Returns star Karishma Sharma

Karishma Sharma, who was seen in Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is making headlines for her bold avatar in Ekta Kapoor's web-series Ragini MMS Returns. The Pyar Ka Punchnama 2 actor's Instagram account is the source of envy for many. She has been updating her fans with the most recent news about the upcoming installment in the Ragini MMS franchise. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

This stunning actor posts hot pictures from her shoots and everyday life and we just can't get enough of it.

To be telecast on ALTBalaji, Ragini MMS Returns is a web-series and the trailer went viral in absolutely no time.

Many of her fans have wished her the best for her upcoming web-series, and looks like she can't wait for it. Before the release of the trailer, the actor had shared, "Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can't practice any other virtue consistently,❤️❤️" on her Instagram page along with this picture.

Karishma Sharma will be seen playing the titular role in the web-series. The trailer seemed to have taken some inspiration from The Conjuring.