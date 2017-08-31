Meet Julie 2 actor Raai Laxmi

The Julie 2 teaser landed on August 30 and many might be wondering who is the lead actor. Though her face is barely revealed in the 47 seconds long teaser trailer, the actor has managed to tease the viewers in her sultry avatar. Well, worry not we have brought for you all the information about this Julie 2 actor. She is south Indian star Raai Laxmi. The 50 films old actor has managed to put up an engaging act in the short teaser of Julie 2. Scroll through to know more about her. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Raai Laxmi, who is making her debut in Bollywood as a lead actor with Julie 2, has predominantly appeared in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu and few Kannada films. She has completed over a decade in the film industry. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Raai Laxmi was born on May 5 1989 in Belgaum, Karnataka to Ram Rai and Manjula Rai. She hails from the region of Saurashtra in Gujarat. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Raai Laxmi made her debut at the age of 15 in the Tamil film Karka Kasadara in 2005. She was then seen in a number of Tamil films like Kundakka Mandakka opposite R. Parthiban, Perarasu's action-masala flick Dharmapuri, and the romance film Nenjai Thodu. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

In 2008, Raai Laxmi began working in more serious films such as the drama film Velli Thirai, in which she played herself, and the action thriller Dhaam Dhoom directed by Jeeva. She received positive feedback for her portrayal of a lawyer in the latter. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

She earned Filmfare Award nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Evidam Swargamanu and Mankatha, respectively. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Raai Laxmi made her debut in Malayalam in 2007, starring in Rock & Roll opposite Mohanlal. She followed it up with several successful films such as Annan Thambi, 2 Harihar Nagar, Evidam Swargamanu and Chattambinadu. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

She appeared in three Tamil films in 2009 - Muthirai, Vaamanan and Naan Avanillai 2. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

And as the teaser of Raai Laxmi's debut Bollywood film Julie 2 landed, we saw Raai bathing in the sun and raising the temperature in her steamy appearance. (Source: Photo by Instagram)