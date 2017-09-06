Meet Daddy star Aishwarya Rajesh

Arjun Rampal starrer Daddy is all set to hit the sliver screens this Friday. While the national award-winning actor is being talked about for this Ashim Ahluwalia film in which he plays infamous Mumbai don Arun Gawli, we are here to tell you more about Daddy's female lead Aishwarya Rajesh, who is making her Bollywood debut with the gangster drama. Scroll through to know more about this young actor. (Source: Photo by Aishwarya Rajesh Facebook)

Aishwarya rose to fame after winning the third season of the Tamil dancing competition Maanada Mayilada in 2010. (Source: Photo by Aishwarya Rajesh Facebook)

Aishwarya Rajesh is a popular face down south. She has a career filled with unconventional roles. Aishwarya has played variety of roles in Kollywood and Mollywood too. (Source: Photo by Aishwarya Rajesh Facebook)

She started her career as the anchor of popular comedy show Asathapovadhu Yaru on Sun TV. She made her silver screen debut with 2011 film Avargalum Ivargalum. Her ticket to fame was 2012 hit Attakathi. (Source: Photo by Aishwarya Rajesh Facebook)

Aishwarya's first Malayalam film was Jomonte Suvisheshangal, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, and she also acted with Nivin Pauly in her second Malayalam film Sakhavu. (Source: Photo by Aishwarya Rajesh Facebook)

After all these films, Aishwarya Rajesh in her first Bollywood film Daddy is set to play Asha Gawli, the wife of the notorious Mumbai gangster Arun Gawli (Arjun Rampal). (Source: Photo by Aishwarya Rajesh Facebook)

In a recent interview, Aishwarya spoke about her Hindi debut. She said, "Daddy is an amazing Bollywood debut for me. I don’t play a typical Bollywood heroine. It’s a performance-oriented role." (Source: Photo by Aishwarya Rajesh Facebook)

About her Daddy co-star, Aishwarya said, "Arjun Rampal is one of the best co-stars I’ve ever worked with. I had an excellent experience sharing screen space with him." (Source: Photo by Aishwarya Rajesh Facebook)