Black Panther - $1 billion (Exact figures awaited))



When Black Panther hit the screens worldwide on February 16, not many expected it to receive the kind of adulation it is receiving from around the world. But this Chadwick Boseman starrer has turned out to be the kind of box office juggernaut which one can only dream of. In just 26 days of its release, it has become Marvel's only sans Iron Man film to have gone past the $1 billion mark.