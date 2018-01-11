Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is hitting theaters on February 16. And the fanfare around this superhero flick is at its peak. Easily the most awaited standalone comic book movie of 2018, Black Panther was first introduced in Captain America: Civil War but he has been a Marvel Comics mainstay since 1966. Headlined by Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther also stars Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, with Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Here is an interesting insight into each one of the characters introduced in Black Panther.