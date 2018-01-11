2 / 8

Black Panther



The best thing about Black Panther probably is that its hero is from Africa. Playing T'Challa or Black Panther in the film is Civil War's Chadwick Boseman. Last seen in the film Marshall, Boseman looks the perfect cast for the role in the clips we have seen till now. Boseman plays the king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, the world's most technologically advanced and secretive country. And considering his track record which has been full of trailblazing roles like this one, we are sure he is going to do a splendid job.