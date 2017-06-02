Manisha Koirala, Shilpa Shetty and Anil Kapoor at the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards

The Dadasaheb Phalka Academy Awards 2017 recognised some actors Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Shilpa Shetty among others for their work in the film industry. Though Priyanka Chopra, who was busy promoting her debut film Baywatch, couldn't make it to the award ceremony, the others were ready to collect their awards. Anil Kapoor, in fact was quite happy as he tweeted, "Rec'd an honour in the name of an icon, in the company of two of the best in the business. You can imagine why it was a great night ☺️." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)