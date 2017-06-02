Manisha Koirala, Shilpa Shetty and Anil Kapoor at the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards
The Dadasaheb Phalka Academy Awards 2017 recognised some actors Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Shilpa Shetty among others for their work in the film industry. Though Priyanka Chopra, who was busy promoting her debut film Baywatch, couldn't make it to the award ceremony, the others were ready to collect their awards. Anil Kapoor, in fact was quite happy as he tweeted, "Rec'd an honour in the name of an icon, in the company of two of the best in the business. You can imagine why it was a great night ☺️." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Manisha Koirala received the Dadasaheb Phalke Brave and Beautiful award, and she look happy to have been conferred with the same. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Juhi Chawla won the award for her performance in the film Chalk N Duster. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Raveena Tandon, who recently made a comeback with the film Maatr, was also awarded for the same. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Actress Shilpa Shetty was awarded the Phalke Style Icon. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Anil Kapoor won the Phalke Ever Youth Icon Award and Anupam Kher won the Phalke Icon of Indian Films award. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)