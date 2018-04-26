2 / 8

Talking about the film, Sudhir Mishra said the film is not a political drama. "Daas Dev became a reverse journey because if Devdas is a journey from a noble person to a ‘das,’ this is a journey from ‘das,’ a person who is a slave to his addictions and the dynastic ambitions of his family, to Dev,” he said. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)