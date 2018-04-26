Mallika Sherawat, Imtiaz Ali and Prakash Jha attend Daas Dev screening
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- CJI refuses to stay Indu Malhotra's appointment, says Centre has right to seek reconsideration of Justice Joseph
- LIVE Updates: Govt writes to CJI, says elevation of Justice KM Joseph to SC not appropriate at this stage
- Pakistan High Court disqualifies foreign minister Khawaja Asif as MP over UAE work permit
- Karnataka elections: Congress offers 'lollipops' to some caste before polls, says PM Modi
- Congress appoints Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh state chief
- EntertainmentVijay Sethupathi will star in Karthik Subbaraj-Superstar Rajinikanth’s film
- EntertainmentThe eight movies you need to watch before Avengers Infinity War
- EntertainmentVeere Di Wedding trailer: Major takeaways from the Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor starrer
- EntertainmentVishal Bhardwaj's Talvar 2 to be based on Gurugram school murder case
- SportsIPL 2018 Live, SRH vs KXIP in Hyderabad
- SportsKohli fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate
- SportsBCCI recommends Virat Kohli for Khel Ratna
- TechnologySamsung's Android Go smartphone spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch
- TechnologyHuawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: Which flagship should you buy?
- TechnologyDell XPS 13 review: Stunning laptop with latest features, but not for everyone
- LifestylePriyanka Chopra's bold red avatar has all the drama and panache we can dream of