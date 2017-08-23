Malaika Arora is giving us new BFF goals with her girl gang at Gauri Khan’s store

Newest guests at Gauri Khan Designs are her besties, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora. The four ladies seemed to have the time of their lives together as they posed for shutterbugs with wide smiles. This also looks like a great prelude to Malaika Arora Khan's 44th birthday, which happens to be today.

Well, can you look at her and guess her age? We certainly can't! She still manages to grab all the limelight with her evergreen charm and ethereal beauty. Doesn't she?

Gauri Khan and gang go back in time and have stuck with each other through thick and thin. We are sure the girls have something really special planned for the leggy lass' birthday.

Lately, many Bollywood celebrities, such as Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Rani Mukherji had visited Gauri Khan at her new store and have come out with happy faces. And these pictures of Gauri's dear friends are no different.

Even Malaika Arora shared a candid click on Instagram, with the caption, "Congratulations @gaurikhan on ur absolutely gorgeous store...super super.cant wait to shop👏👏👏."