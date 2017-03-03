As Malaika Arora celebrates mother’s birthday, her ex Arbaaz Khan also drops in

Malaika Arora Khan and her sister Amrita Arora Ladak were spotted spending time with their mother on her birthday. Hours before the two sisters headed to Kareena Kapoor Khan's house for a get-together, they had some family time. Her estranged husband Arbaaz Khan, brother of superstar Salman Khan, also showed up for the celebrations. The two filed for divorce in November last year. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

However, Malaika and Arbaaz however have been spotted in various family gatherings and meals, hinting that they remain friends for their teenaged son. Recently when Malaika went to visit her mother, Arbaaz Khan was also spotted. But Arbaaz Khan's comments at Koffee With Karan Season 5, ( where he shared the couch with his brothers) subtly hinted that there are no chances of the two coming back together as husband and wife anymore. The couple were married for over 17 years before they filed for divorce. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )