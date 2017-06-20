Latest News
Malaika Arora attends yoga class before International Yoga Day as sister Amrita Arora chooses gym

Published on June 20, 2017 8:34 pm
    Malaika Arora, who spent Father's Day with her family and ex Arbaaz Khan, was spotted outside a yoga centre in Mumbai. Malaika, who is a fitness crazy looked stunning in her yoga wear. World celebrates International Yoga Day on Wednesday. The actor was also seen attending Gauri Khan's party last night. Among other celebrities that were spotted yesterday going about their usual chores were Emraan Hashmi, Farhan Akhtar and Amrita Arora. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Malaika's sister, Amrita who often hits the gym with her bestie Kareena Kapoor, was accompanied by another friend. Nevertheless, Amrita Arora made it a point to hit the gym. Kareena was recently spotted working out with husband Saif Ali Khan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Malaika Arora coming out after attending a yoga session. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Malaika Arora smiled for the cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Emraan Hashmi who is gearing up for his next release Baadshaho was also seen. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Farhan Akhtar was spotted outside Otters club. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

