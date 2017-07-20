As Mahesh Babu celebrates his daughter’s birthday today, here’s a look at their father-daughter moments

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara celebrates her fifth birthday today. The actor shared a sweet picture on Twitter and shared a few words for Sitara. He wrote, "She makes each day of mine special! Today is hers :) more love, infinite happiness to my little one on her special day. My daughter turns 5."

Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar has often shared some father-daughter moments on her Instagram account, which is proof that Mahesh is a perfect family man.

Namrata too shared a picture on Instagram and wished her little one. She wrote, "My love my life my pride my madness my joy my daughter I love you .. happiest happiest 5th birthday." Mahesh's co-star Rakul Preet shared a picture on Twitter, wishing the little munchkin.

Mahesh and Sitara have often given some serious father-daughter relationship goals to Mahesh's fans.

Meanwhile, Mahesh is busy with his upcoming project Spyder, which is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year.