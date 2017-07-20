Latest News
  • As Mahesh Babu celebrates his daughter’s birthday today, here’s a look at their father-daughter moments

As Mahesh Babu celebrates his daughter’s birthday today, here’s a look at their father-daughter moments

Published on July 20, 2017 2:04 pm
  • mahesh babu, mahesh babu daughter, mahesh babu sitara, mahesh babu family, sitara pictures, mahesh babu pictures, mahesh babu films, mahesh babu wife

    Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara celebrates her fifth birthday today. The actor shared a sweet picture on Twitter and shared a few words for Sitara. He wrote, "She makes each day of mine special! Today is hers :) more love, infinite happiness to my little one on her special day. My daughter turns 5."

  • As Mahesh Babu celebrates his daughter's birthday today, here's a look at their father-daughter moments

    Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar has often shared some father-daughter moments on her Instagram account, which is proof that Mahesh is a perfect family man.

  • As Mahesh Babu celebrates his daughter's birthday today, here's a look at their father-daughter moments

    Namrata too shared a picture on Instagram and wished her little one. She wrote, "My love my life my pride my madness my joy my daughter I love you .. happiest happiest 5th birthday." Mahesh's co-star Rakul Preet shared a picture on Twitter, wishing the little munchkin.

  • As Mahesh Babu celebrates his daughter's birthday today, here's a look at their father-daughter moments

    Mahesh and Sitara have often given some serious father-daughter relationship goals to Mahesh's fans.

  • As Mahesh Babu celebrates his daughter's birthday today, here's a look at their father-daughter moments

    Meanwhile, Mahesh is busy with his upcoming project Spyder, which is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year.

  • As Mahesh Babu celebrates his daughter's birthday today, here's a look at their father-daughter moments

    The actor is presently shooting for Spyder in Hyderabad. The film is scheduled for release later this year.

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express