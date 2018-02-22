Celeb spotting: Madhuri Dixit’s pre-Holi celebrations to Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra’s Golden Temple visit
Published on February 22, 2018 6:00 pm
Madhuri Dixit with husband Sriram Madhav Nene seems to have had an early Holi celebration. The two were spotted in Versova. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Madhuri and Sriram Nene were seen covered in coloured powder. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Madhur Dixit will be seen next in Total Dhamaal. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Meanwhile, before kick-starting the Amritsar schedule for Namastey England, the film's stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra went to Golden Temple along with director Vipul Amrutlal Shah to seek blessings. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer Singh too was spotted in the city. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Last seen in Padmaavat, Ranveer is currently busy shooting for his next film Gully Boy. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer was seen happily posing with fans. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Gully Boy will release on Valentine's Day next year. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie also stars Alia Bhatt. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)