Dilip Kumar and Madhubala's relationship intrigues cinema fans even today. The casting of Kumar and Madhubala in Asif's Mughal-e-Azam had made even more headlines because of the emotional involvement of its lead actors. But in his autobiography Dilip Kumar: The Substance And The Shadow, Kumar reveals how things had soured through the production so badly that the two were not even on speaking terms during the iconic feather scene in the film. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)