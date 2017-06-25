Maanayata Dutt’s sizzling pool side vacation to Sussanne Khan’s Rome holiday, these ladies are giving us travel goals

Maanayata Dutt is on a vacation and her frequent Instagram posts are proving how much fun she is having there. She has actually raised the hotness quotient with her swimsuit photos, and she look stunning in blue. Maanayata is super active on social media, and her Instagram feed has something new every now and then. Sanjay Dutt's wife and mother of two, Iqra and Shahraan, Maanayata is sharing all the recent updates from her on-going vacation. Well Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan too is enjoying her time. We can also see her mother along with Sussanne. Scroll on to see more! (Source: Photo by Instagram)

The Dutts are in Europe and the holiday pictures shared by Maanayata are hitting headlines. But in he recent posts she is posing in her swim suit. Sanjay and kids are also seen along. The image caption reads as, "The holiday season is a perfect time to reflect on our blessings and to seek out ways to make life better for those around us❤️#snttropez #love #grace #positivity #nikkibeach #familytime #familyholiday #friendslikefamily #summervacation #mytrip #traveldiaries #dutts #shahraandutt #iqradutt #france #frenchriviera #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏" (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Maanayata Dutt is well enjoying this perfect time and we are in love with her images. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

From her hot and sizzling pool side pictures, French Riviera, clicks with Sanjay Dutt and with her little munchkins - Maanayata has shared a lot of her personal stuff on her social networking handle. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan is also in Rome and has been sharing her vacation images. "Breathe, close ur eyes.. absorb..smile and wish away. #romalove #preciouslife #firststopsummeradventure #graziedio 🌻🌈🍒⛪️🌳🛵😊," she wrote along with this image. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

She captioned this one as, "If you want to touch the sky u must know how to kneel #healed #vaticano #roma🌳😇❤️🎖⛪️grazie Dio 🌹" (Source: Photo by Instagram)