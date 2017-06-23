Maanayata Dutt’s pool time, Sanjay Dutt’s photos with his twins: Their family holiday in Europe will make you go aww

Maanayata Dutt is someone who is active on social media, and her Instagram feed has something new, always. Sanjay Dutt's wife and mother of two, Iqra and Shahraan, she loves to travel and enjoy every bit of her life. Just like a number of celebs who are taking time-out with family this summer, Maanayata Dutt and hubby Sanjay Dutt have taken their twins on a vacation. The Dutts are in Europe and the holiday pictures shared by Maanayata are hitting headlines. From Maanayata's pool time pictures, Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata's photos together, to one with the little munchkins - Maanayata posted it all on her social networking handle. (Source: Photo by Maanayata Dutt Instagram)

Maanayata shared this picture with the caption, "Water....always makes me feel so alive 😊#snttropez #france #waterbabe #love #grace #positivity #traveldiaries #mytrip #frenchriviera #summervacation #familyholiday #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏," and is giving us some vacation goals for sure. (Source: Photo by Maanayata Dutt Instagram)

Sanjay and Maanayata posed for a picture together and the caption she wrote is, "The secret of having it all is knowing that you already do❤️😘#snttropez #france #familytime #love #grace #positivity #instafam #dutts #summervacation #mytrip #traveldiaries #loveofmylife #soulmate #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏." (Source: Photo by Maanayata Dutt Instagram)

This is the recent picture shared by Maanayata Dutt from the vacation. "In to the south of France....everything gets beautiful❤️ #love #grace #positivity #snttropez #frenchriviera #france #mytrip #traveldiaries #dutts #familyholiday #summervacation #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏," reads the caption. (Source: Photo by Maanayata Dutt Instagram)

This vacation is a long one and Rome was their first destination. She shared this picture on June 9, with the caption, "When in Rome.... behave like a Roman😁#love #grace #positivity #rome #greenworld #dutts #mytrip #italianstreet #poseralert #traveldiaries #beautifullife #instafam #thankyougod🙏" (Source: Photo by Maanayata Dutt Instagram)

Earlier she also shared this photo with her kids and captioned it as, "The measure of love is to love without measure❤️....my munchies!! #love #grace #positivity #dutts #milano #italy #summervacation #subdayfunday #mytrip #traveldiaries #aboutlastnight #beautifullife #instafam #shahraandutt #iqradutt #shenanigans #thankyougod🙏." (Source: Photo by Maanayata Dutt Instagram)