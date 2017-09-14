Lucknow Central: Why this Farhan Akhtar film deserves your attention this weekend

Lucknow Central, starring Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty, gives you many reasons to watch the film this weekend. First and foremost, reason is not the actor but the concept. Lucknow Central is the story of five men who have been convicted for crimes they haven't done and have now decided to break free from jail by performing as a band. Yes, a music band in jail.

Now you must be thinking you've heard this plot before. Well, in August, we witnessed a film titled Qaidi Band, which was on similar lines. However, what sets Lucknow Central apart is that it has taken inspiration from Healing Hearts, a real-life band formed in a jail in 2007.

Farhan Akhtar will be seen in a de-glam avatar as Kishen.

After portraying a sensible yet introvert character in Cocktail, Diana Penty went on to play an extrovert in Happy Bhaag Jayegi. Now, she has found the balance with her character Gayatri in Lucknow Central. She plays Farhan's love interest, who helps him escape from jail.

However, talking about the characters, one cannot miss Ronit Roy, the jailer and Deepak Dobriyal, another jail inmate and friend of Farhan. Both the actors have previously proved to be the hit factors of a film. Their performances have kept the audience glued to their seats, and that's why it becomes another reason as to why you should give Lucknow Central a chance.