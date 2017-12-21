1 / 6

Superstar Salman Khan recently announced that he will be launching Aayush Sharma in Bollywood. "Feeling very happy to announce @SKFilmsOfficial productions ka 5th venture #Loveratri introducing @aaysharma directed by Abhiraj Minawala. More details soon," the Tiger Zinda Hai actor had said in his tweet. All this while, Aayush was known in the industry as the husband of Salman's sister Arpita Khan. We have also seen him as an adorable father to Ahil. With the launch of Loveratri, we will get to see his talented side too. (Source: Photo by Twitter/Instagram)