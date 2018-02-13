1 / 6

Netflix has long been criticised for its lack of local content by Indians. As its first attempt to pacify the audience, comes the Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar starrer Love Per Square Foot. And what better day for a romantic comedy to have a release than Valentine's Day i.e. February 14. Directed by Bang Baaja Baaraat fame Anand Tiwari, Love Per Square Foot hardly comes across as the usual boy-meets-girl love story. It depicts a rather unexplored topic, a marriage of convenience between two employees who find it difficult to get a house loan. Love Per Square Foot also has a talented set of supporting actors including Ratna Pathak Shah, Supriya Pathak, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Alankrita Sahai. Here are five reasons why you should watch the Netflix film this Valentine's Day.