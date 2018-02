8 / 9

Nidhi Singh, who rose to fame with her TVF series Permanent Roommates, wrote, "We’ve known each other for over 6 years now and he has never failed to amaze me with his consistent, groundbreaking performances & talent that he tirelessly works on & never takes any of it for granted. I always have been & always will be your biggest fan. Mera pyaar @vickykaushal09. Watched #LovePerSquareFoot last night and fell in love with @vickykaushal09 and @angira yet again! Watch this beautiful love story written by my beautiful humans @sumeetvyas & @anandntiwari and directed by the unstoppable force @anandntiwari on @netflix this Valentine’s and spread love per square foot. Special fan girl shoutout to my favourite @gajrajrao and @gopaldatt for always stealing hearts!"