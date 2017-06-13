Lopamudra Raut’s hot bod to Manveer Gurjar’s birthday party, what Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestants are up to in Spain

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar celebrated his birthday on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8. Manveer, who won hearts of the audience during his stay in the Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 10, seems to have blended well with his co-contestants who are also popular faces from the television world. In fact, it seems that the common man has been able to fit well among the other celebs as we can see all of them having a gala time together in Spain where the shooting of the show is happening.

Manveer shared some pictures from his birthday bash on Instagram and thanked his fans for sending some warm wishes. In the picture, we see Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani, Nia Sharma and many others.

However, apart from his birthday bash, it is Lopamudra Raut's sizzling biking picture that has grabbed our eyeballs. The beauty pageant winner is back in the game of reality show but before showing her strengths, the model is keeping the viewers busy by showing off her hot body.

Lopa, who was co-contestant of Manveer in Bigg Boss, wrote that she is loving her tanned body, and we do not have anything to say but just agree.

Meanwhile, Nia spoke about how her bruises are signs of her success. She wrote, "A body full of bruises..but barely any that hurts only coz u took them with pleasure."