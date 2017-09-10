Lisa Haydon is in Paris and her latest photos are simply stunning

Lisa Haydon is in Paris for the Paris Biennale and she shared posts on her Instagram. While she got ready for her special night in the city of romance, photographs of this stunning star were taken and we have to say, she looked gorgeous. But this is not it. There are more pictures of this new momma on social media and we had to share the same with her fans. She looked stunning dressed in a black dress, paired with some amazing accessories and we are just in awe of her beauty. Scroll on to see more. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

The actor keeps sharing her vacation pictures and also a few clicks of her new born son. But her latest clicks are from her attendance at La Biennale Paris. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Lisa shared a close look of hers as she got ready and wrote, "Getting ready for @niravmodijewels #parisbiennale." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Lisa Haydon has been in news for the way she broke the stereotype about staying behind the curtains during pregnancy. She is the same actor who announced her pregnancy to fans on social media while posing in a bikini. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Lisa who has named her son Zack, also came out to the world and ditched a Bollywood norm of hiding their little ones and posted pictures of her bundle of joy on Instagram. (Source: Photo by Instagram)