Lipstick Under My Burkha stars busy with promotions to Sunny Leone’s media meet as Splitsvilla host

The cast of this week's release Lipstick Under My Burkha are all busy with the final leg of promotions. The Alankrita Shrivastava directorial has been hitting the headlines for all the right reasons. Not only does the movie challenge India’s patriarchal society, it has also successfully lived up to the tag of being the sassiest movie of the year as of now. Other than this we also saw Sunny Leone in a media meet for the upcoming season of MTV Splitsvilla with co-host Rannvijay Singha. A couple of reports on Wednesday suggested the Bollywood actor Sunny Leone might be pregnant. Scroll on! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The Lipstick Under My Burkha makers recently released two new promos, introducing us to the characters of Ratna Pathak Shah who plays Usha ji and Plabita Borthakur aka Rehana and they are just beyond exciting. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita recently said, "Erotica is written more often from the male point of view. And sometimes from the female point of view. But that tales of sex should only be the purview of men is unfair. I think women subvert the point of view of stories with how they consume them." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Well, are you excited to watch the much talked about film Lipstick Under My Burkha? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone too is in headlines and a few reports suggested that she might be pregnant. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

However, when indianexpress.com tried confirming this piece of news, a source very close to Sunny said, "Sunny is not pregnant, and if there is any news as such she would be more than happy to announce it. But right now, she is not!" (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)