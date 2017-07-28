Latest News
  • Lipstick Under My Burkha: Konkona Sensharma, Ekta Kapoor and Ratna Pathak celebrate the success of the ‘lady-oriented’ film

Lipstick Under My Burkha: Konkona Sensharma, Ekta Kapoor and Ratna Pathak celebrate the success of the ‘lady-oriented’ film

Updated on July 28, 2017 10:38 pm
  • lipstick under my burkha, ekta kapoor, ratna pathak shah, konkona sensharma, lipstick under my burkha bash

    Lipstick Under My Burkha collected Rs 10.96 crore on Friday after completing one week at the box office. The film was made on a budget of Rs 6 crore, and after all the controversies, the ladies decided to celebrate their success. The success party saw the presence of cast members Kokona Sensharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ekta Kapoor and director Alankrita Shrivastava among others. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Ekta kapoor, Ekta kapoor pictures, Ekta kapoor images, Ekta kapoor photos, Ekta kapoor pics

    Ekta Kapoor seemed more than happy with the Lipstick Under My Burkha's success. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Konkona Sensharma, Konkona Sensharma pics, Konkona Sensharma images, Konkona Sensharma photos, Konkona Sensharma pictures

    Konkona Sensharma looked ravishing. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • ratna pathak shah, ratna pathak shah pics, ratna pathak shah pictures, ratna pathak shah images, ratna pathak shah photos,

    Ratna Pathak Shah looked as graceful as ever. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Aahana Kumra, Aahana Kumra images, Aahana Kumra photos, Aahana Kumra pics, Aahana Kumra pictures,

    Aahana Kumra was seen in her best attires. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Vikrant Massey, Vikrant Massey pics, Vikrant Massey images, Vikrant Massey photos, Vikrant Massey pics,

    Actor Vikrant Massey also joined the crowd. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Tusshar Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor pics, Tusshar Kapoor images, Tusshar Kapoor photos, Tusshar Kapoor pictures,

    Tusshar Kapoor was also present at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Alankrita Srivastav, Alankrita Srivastav pics, Alankrita Srivastav photos, Alankrita Srivastav images, Alankrita Srivastav pictures

    Director Alankrita Shrivastava also joined the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Lipstick Under My Burkha , Lipstick Under My Burkha ( bash, Lipstick Under My Burkha pics

    What is a crazy party without a few group photos. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Lipstick Under My Burkha , Lipstick Under My Burkha ( bash, Lipstick Under My Burkha pics

    You cannot just come to a success party and not do a pout face. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express