Lip Sing Battle: Raveena Tandon is Anil Kapoor’s doppelganger, Ayushmann Khurrana gets fan moment with Govinda

Farah Khan's Lip Sing Battle has already started to grab the attention of the audience. Farah has shot for a couple of episodes but we cannot wait to witness the moment when Govinda and Raveena Tandon share the stage, bringing back so many 90s memories. For one of the episodes, Farah has invited Ayushmann Khurrana and Raveena Tandon for the Lip Sing Battle.

We can see that Raveena Tandon is paying tribute to Anil Kapoor as she revealed her look through a couple of pictures on her Instagram account. It seems she will be singing Ram Lakhan songs, if we go by her look. She posted a before and after look from the show wherein in one picture we see her in a glamorous look while in the other, she is getting the nuances of being Anil Kapoor just right.

Now, you must be wondering that while Raveena and Ayushmann are the participants then what is Govinda doing on the sets. Well, each episode will have a guest and for Raveena-Ayushmann episode, Govinda will be adding some more entertainment and Bollywood masala on the stage.

Ayushmann had a fan moment while sharing the stage with Govinda. He also clicked a selfie and captioned it as, 'With the legend Govinda sir.'

Govinda too shared a picture from the backstage and wrote, "Had a great time this evening on the sets of #Lipsingbattle" Not just Govinda, his daughter Tina was also present on the sets. She shared some behind the scene pictures with her father, which are too cute to handle.