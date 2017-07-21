Linkin Park’s frontman Chester Bennington dead, here are some lesser known facts about the singer

Chester Bennington, the frontman of American rock band Linkin Park, left his fans deeply saddened and shocked as he allegedly committed suicide on Thursday, according to an AP report. The singer reportedly hung himself at his private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in LA County, US. Bennington was one whose voice could soar with piercing strength or descend to a whisper. Rolling Stone once called it a "shrapnel-laced howl that sounds like it comes from someone twice his size." As fans, friends, contemporaries and several others are left heartbroken at the demise of the Linkin Park frontman, we try to compile lesser known facts about Bennington. Scroll to know more about the celebrated singer.

Born on March 20, 1976, Chester Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addiction at various times during his life. He said he had been sexually abused as a child and was homeless for months before Linkin Park found fame. In an interview, he said, "I was knocked around like a rag doll at school, for being skinny and looking different."

Chester born in Arizona was a close friend of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who also committed suicide earlier this year. After Cornell's death, Bennington wrote a moving open letter to the music star and performed Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at his funeral.

In 1996, Chester Bennington worked at Burger King. At the time of his wedding with ex-wife Talinda Ann Bentley, the singer was too poor to afford rings. So, the couple got their ring fingers tattooed with matching designs.

Chester has done cameo roles in comedy action films Crank (2006) and it sequel Crank: High Voltage (2009).