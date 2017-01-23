Kung Fu Yoga: Jackie Chan gets Indian welcome amid fans and flowers in Mumbai

As per Sonu Sood's promise to his fans, he brought Chinese star Jackie Chan to india. The international star landed in Mumbai on Monday to promote his upcoming film, Kung Fu Yoga. Chan was welcomed at the airport in the perfect Indian way with garlands and a tikka, which is considered to be auspicious in the country. The actor's film, Kung Fu Yoga, is one of the three Sino-Indian co-productions being made as part of an agreement between the two countries. (Picture credit: Pradip Roy)

His co-star and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood received the actor and even posed for the camera. Apart from him, the film also stars Indian actors Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. And Chan’s big arrival to India is definitely a great news for his fans over here. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

The promotions will happen in full force. Jackie will also be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Directed by Stanely Tong, Kung Fu Yoga is a multi-lingual and action-adventure comedy which is set to release on February 3 in India.(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sonu Sood feels Indian talent is “well accepted” now on foreign shores, and says it has opened many avenues for actors hoping to make it big in the west. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)