Kumkum Bhagya is proof that Ekta Kapoor is still the tsarina of television. This show is a big hit as its continuously tops the TRP charts. The daily soap, that stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, recently completed an incredible 1000 episodes. To celebrate this impressive accomplishment, the makers organised a bash that was attended by the cast and crew of the show. Here are photos of celebs like Ekta Kapoor, her father and former actor Jeetendra, Shabir Ahluwalia and others. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)