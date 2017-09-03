Kriti Sanon is soaking up the sun in Spain. Here’s a look at her travel diaries

Kriti Sanon's recent release Bareilly Ki Barfi served us with a brilliant performance of hers. She and her co-stars Ayuhsmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao's work entertained all. Not only this, the film turned out to be a plus affair at the box office too. Since it's release the film has collected about Rs 28.42 crores. Well, this is reason enough for Kriti to take some time off and go for a vacation. The actor thus headed out to Spain. How do we know this? Well, her Instagram posts are full of fun pictures from this vacay of hers. Scroll on. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Kriti Sanon is seen all smiles in the pictures she is sharing with her fans. The recent post of hers was captioned 'Last night of Spain!'. She is seen posing with the two besties who have accompanied her on this vacation. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

But not only this, but Kriti has much more to share! (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Kriti was also seen having some fun time at the beach. She posted pictures and we saw her in a white top and blue shorts. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

"Beaches make me happyyyyy 😍💃🏻🏝 #SpainLove #TravelDiaries," read Kriti Sanon's picture caption. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Kriti wrote along with this one, "Spain Bound @ayeshoe @aasifahmedofficial #SpainLove #traveldiaries ❤️❤️." (Source: Photo by Instagram)