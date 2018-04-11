1 / 6

Telugu actor Nani is currently at the peak of his career. He has been delivering back-to-back box office hits for the last few years. Nani began the New Year on a happy note after his debut film as a producer Awe garnered unanimous praise from the media and fans and ended up being a successful venture at the box office. Now he's all set to return to the big screen with a commercial entertainer Krishnarjuna Yudham, which means The war of Krishna and Arjuna. The actor is playing a double role in the Merlapaka Gandhi directorial. After being cleared by the censor board with a U/A certificate, the film is all set to open in cinemas this Thursday. Here are the five reasons why you should watch this film.