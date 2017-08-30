Kishwer Merchantt, Asha Negi, Pooja Gor, Pryanca Talukdar and few other TV stars sizzle in Jordan

We often see photos of our Indian television actors which are completely unlike the way we see then in their respective soaps. Once again actors Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchantt, Pooja and a few others have served their fans with some stunning images. These actors are currently in Jordan for India's first fitness tour, and they are having the best time of their lives. We also saw them donning bikinis at the The Dead Sea in Jordan. Scroll through to see more! (Source: Photo by Instagram)

The Instagram accounts of Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchant, Pooja Gor, Pryanca Talukdar and Mrunal Thakur, who are in Jordan, are full of image from the trip, and the pictures are smoking hot. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Recently, Asha Negi posted a pretty hot picture of herself with Kishwer Merchantt in colourful bikinis, and the caption read, "Sandy Toes Sunkissed Nose🌊🌊🌊🌞🌞🌞." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Actor, model Pryanca Talukdar also shared this photo with the caption, "And the ultimate one- floating like a boss in the Dead Sea 🌊 whattttttt a feeling😍😎 Wearing : @inamolofficial #xtremejordan #deadsea #supertrip @fitzupofficial." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

"The good life with my girls! #Aqaba #Jordan #dosts ❤️ For @fitzupofficial #XtremeJordan," wrote Pryanca Talukdar with this photo! (Source: Photo by Instagram)

"Nothing compares to the stomach ache you get from laughing with friends♥️♥️♥️," reads the caption of this happy image. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

"Life is meant for good friends and great adventures ✌️," wrote Kishwer. (Source: Photo by Instagram)