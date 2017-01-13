Khaidi No 150 vs Gautamiputra Satakarni: Chiranjeevi wins Pongal 2017 race

Chiranjeevi and Nandmuri Balakrishna have clashed at the box office 17 times already but Khaidi No 150 going up against Gautamiputra Satkarni during Makar Sakranti 2017 is a game-changer. Their first clash took place in 1984 with Chiru’s Agnidundam and Balayya’s Sri Veerabrahmenda Swami. While earlier clashes were not so significant, the Makar Sakranti 2017 clash seems to be a milestone for the Megastar and the Natasimha. If Khaidi No 150 is the comeback film for the Tollywood star who is making a re-entry into Tollywood after 10 years, Satakarni is Balakrishna's 100th film in his film career.

Khaidi No 150 got a huge head start with breaking records at the box offices worldwide. After the film's release on January 11, the film raked in a whopping Rs 50 crore worldwide. It also became the fastest grosser breaking the record of Baahubali. While Khaidi No 150 minted close to Rs 30 crore in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh alone, the movie grossed over Rs 9 crore collecting $1.5 million at the US box office, which is five times what Balakrishna's Satakarni made in that country.

On the other hand, Balakrishna's film Gautamiputra Satakarni started with a poor show and earned just $0.3 million at the US box office. The domestic numbers are not yet out. However, the collections turned out to be a career best for Balakrishna.

Khaidi No 150 released a day ahead of Gautamiputra Satkarni , on January 11. The film had an early tap on the festive mood of the audience too. Khaidi No 150 is the 150th film of Chiranjeevi, which is a remake of Tamil blockbuster and Vijay-starrer Kaththi that was released in 2015.