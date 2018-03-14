1 / 8

ALTBalaji's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain had a special screening in Mumbai on March 13. The who’s who of the TV world were present at the event. The show's cast Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Suchitra Pillai, Gurdeep Kohli, Palak Jain, Manraj Singh and Pooja Banerjee seemed all excited about the new web series. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)