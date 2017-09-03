From Katy Perry to Justin Timberlake, 7 artistes make it to the top 10 most-followed Twitter users list

Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan garnered a fan following of 29 million on Twitter and is now one of the most followed Indian actors on Twitter. And that brought to our notice that out of the Top 10 most followed users on Twitter, 7 are Hollywood artistes. While Katy Perry is topping the chart, Justin Beiber is not far behind. Well, looks like entertainment is what has got Twitterati hooked on, check out the entire list here!

Katy Perry



With a whopping 103,158,801 followers on Twitter, singer Katy Perry is topping the charts for the maximum number of followers among all Twitter users. Katy was recently seen hosting the most coveted music awards of the year, Video Music Awards 2017 and she totally rocked the night with her funny gigs and entertaining one-liners.

Justin Beiber



With just 30 lakh less followers, Justin Bieber is second on the list and we are sure that most of them are girls swooning over this "Sorry" singer. Considering he is the second only person to get a 100 million followers on Twitter, Twitter had even introduced a #100MBeliebers emoji to celebrate the musician's milestone.

Taylor Swift



American pop star Taylor Swift is fourth on the list with 85,483,465 followers. Recently, Taylor was in the news for wiping all her social media accounts before the release of her new album, Reputation, which has, in turn, created quite a storm in the music industry.

Rihanna



Fifth on the list is superstar Rihanna who is followed by a staggering number of 76,985,154 followers. Rihanna's latest track "Bad Habit" featuring Future was loved by fans and she even hit a landmark 30th Top 10 Hit on Billboard Hot 100 Chart with "Love on The Brain."

Ellen DeGeneres



Talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres is the sixth most followed user on Twitter. While she keeps posting funny memes and videos on the micro-blogging site, she is also said to be starring in a standup special for Netflix.

Lady Gaga



Bold and beautiful singer, Lady Gaga has been redefining contemporary pop music for over a decade now. Recently, she was in the news for her upcoming documentary which will chronicle the singer's struggles before making it big in the music industry.