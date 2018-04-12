2 / 7

A day after Katrina shared her look from the film Zero on her social media handle, many photos from the sets of the film surfaced on her fan pages. Wearing a Kanjeewaram silk saree and gold jewellery, Katrina was a sight in the Bengali bride look. According to reports, Katrina plays the role of an actor in the Aanand L Rai directorial but her several clicks from the sets of the film have left us confused as to if they are the shots within the shots or there is much more to her character. We hope the makers of the film will solve the confusion soon by revealing more about the actor's role.