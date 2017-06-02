Katrina Kaif tells Alia Bhatt: Leave Salman Khan for me. Five comments from IIFA event which you will be discussing all day

Every time Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif come together -- in professional life or personal -- it becomes the stuff next day's discussion is made of. So, when the two came together at IIFA press conference, we were expecting fireworks and Salman didn't disappoint. In fact, such was the comfort level of Salman and former girlfriend Katrina that people were amazed and even cheered for them. The two, after their amicable break-up, have been best of friends. There was Alia Bhatt too but she, and us, understood that for once it is going to be all about Salman and his Tiger Zinda Hai leading lady. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif is extremely reticent in real life but when someone asked Alia Bhatt when she will be working with Salman Khan in a film, it was Katrina who answered, "Please leave Alia Bhatt for Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan for me." For once, the quote a minute Salman Khan was also speechless!

Katrina Kaif also got a compliment from Salman when he said, "She does not need to worry about her performance. She is one of the best dancers we have in the industry." Realising Alia is also there, Salman added, "Actually, there is a tie between Katrina Kaif and Alia." To this, Alia was quick to say, "Please, I am a terrible dancer. I am just cute." Salman replied, "Well, you can't be worse than me and I am not even cute."

Does it sometimes get embarrassing for Katrina Kaif given Salman is always ribbing her in public? Salman, who was standing besides Katrina, interrupted and told the reporter, "It might get embarrassing for you." Katrina then continued, "No, never. He has a lot to love to give to people to around him."

When a scribe asked Katrina and Alia where they would like to go in New York after IIFA, the youngster said, "Wherever Katrina take me, I will go." Interrupting the ladies, Salman said, "And Katrina will go, wherever I take her."