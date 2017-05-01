Katrina Kaif takes family out, Baahubali 2 star Tamannaah Bhatia watches film with parents

Bollywood stars might be busy with their back-to-back film, but they know how to make time for their families. Our B-town celebs preferred to steal some time out of their busy schedules for their near and dear ones over the weekend. And topping the list is Katrina Kaif, who was spotted with her family in Mumbai. The actor, who recently made her debut on Instagram, has not just taken the social media by storm with every new picture she shares, but even making news whenever captured with her family.

Katrina who is currently shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai alongside Salman Khan, recently wrapped up the shooting of Jagga Jasoos, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Kat's younger sister Isabel is often seen hanging out with her and even attending award shows. The two sisters are surely inseparable and the best company for each other. It was rumoured sometime back that Kat's good friend Salman is set to launch Isabel in Bollywood soon. Though no confirmation has come out on it yet.

And basking in the glory of this year's biggest film Baahubali 2, its actor Tamannaah Bhatia took her parents out ti watch the film in Mumbai. The actor who plays the role of Avanthika in the franchise, though had just few scenes in the second movie, yet the SS Rajamouli directorial has become a high point in her career.

Actor Madhuri Dixit came to support choreographer Terence Lewis at a dance event. Giving her company were her husband Sriram Nene and actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb.

Actor Dia Mirza was also spotted with husband Sahil Sangha.