Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan spotted at the Mumbai airport
The Mumbai airport is one place where you can happily spend one entire day and be rest assured that you will spot one celebrity at least making her/his way in or out of the airport. This time we separately spotted Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan at the Mumbai Airport. The two will next be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Salman Khan had collaborated for the third time with Kabir Khan in Tubelight. Previously, the two had collaborated for Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Salman Khan will have a cameo in Judwaa 2. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Post Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif will be working with Aamir Khan again for Thugs of Hindostan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Huma Qureshi was also spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
This year, Huma Qureshi had featured in Jolly LLB 2 and Partition: 1947. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )