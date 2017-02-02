Katrina Kaif is the picture of simplicity at Anurag Basu’s Saraswati Puja celebration

Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu hosted Saraswati Puja and invited his close friends for a celebration with good food, good music and lots of friendly banter. Among those who made it was Anurag's Jagga Jasoos star Katrina Kaif. The actor ditched make-up and was dressed in a simple white kurta. And yet, the actor was seen slaying. Katrina could be seen hanging out with pals and partaking the prasad. We also spotted Aditi Rao Hydari, Sumona Chakravarti, Puja Banerjee, her boyfriend and actor Kunal Verma, Ragini Khanna, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and a few others. Scroll on to see the Saraswati Puja celebration pics! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While Katrina attended the Saraswati Puja celebrations, Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor was conspicuous by his absence. Of late, we have rarely seen this former couple at the same events. The only thing that brought them together was Jagga Jasoos, which is set to release in April. We are waiting to see if the two stars will promote the film together. Anurag Basu and his wife Tani celebrated Saraswati puja at their Goregaon home in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif came in a de-glam look and was seen posing with her close friend and Jagga Jasoos director Anurag. After the pushpanjali, the hosts mingled with guests and feasted on a Bengali lunch followed by a music session by close friend and music director Pritam.

Star of Kapil Shama Show star, Sumona Chakravarti, was seen as a part of the event too. Dressed in a yellow sari, she looked in the celebratory mode. Sumona was a part of Anurag's film Barfi.

Aditi Roy Hydari was also seen here.

Others who turned up for this celebration were Ragini Khanna, Siddharth Roy and singer Abhijeet Sawant.