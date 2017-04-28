Katrina Kaif is on a special date with her family. The pics are just adorable

After having a long day, Katrina Kaif spent some quality time with her family at a cafe in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor was seen with her sister Isabelle Kaif and parents. Recently, Katrina shared a picture of Isabelle on Facebook which went viral. And if you thought only Katrina could look that beautiful, well you sure were wrong. It seems that even Isabelle is trying her luck in Bollywood. In fact, she has earlier starred in a Canadian film Dr Cabbie, which was co-produced by Salman Khan. So, we wouldn't be surprised if we catch a glimpse of her in any upcoming film. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The two sisters looked extremely beautiful and were also colour coordinated. Apart from Isabelle, Katrina has six sisters who live in London. After being extremely active on Facebook, the actor debuted on Instagram yesterday. However, she announced in a video that she has cancelled all the interviews and would not be celebrating her Insta debut because of the demise of veteran actor Vinod Khanna. She posted one picture to mark her debut.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, opposite Salman Khan. As soon as she posted a picture on Instagram, Salman posted a still with the actor and captioned it as 'Tigress Zinda Hai.'

Within 24 hours, the actor is being followed by almost 900K followers, and the numbers are just increasing, which proves the kind of fan following Katrina has among Indian audience.

Before Tiger Zinda Hai, the actor would also be seen in Jagga Jasoos, which also stars her ex-flame, Ranbir Kapoor.

While Jagga Jasoos is scheduled for July 14, Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is scheduled for December release.