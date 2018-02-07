1 / 15

While we have seen Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Sonam Kapoor’s rumoured beau Anand coming forward to show their support for Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer PadMan, the new celebs who took the challenge are Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar and Sanya Malhotra among others. Not only our film stars but television actors and also sports personalities too have come forward to lend their support for the social cause. Take a look at who all posed with a sanitary pad. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)