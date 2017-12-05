1 / 7

Katrina Kaif had recently opened up about her bonding with Alia Bhatt during Bigg Boss 11 when Salman Khan had asked her if she has any friends in the industry. The actor was seen shooting for a special show where she turned up with Alia. The two were also seen flaunting their BFF jackets on their Instagram profiles. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)